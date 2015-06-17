BRIEF-Power Metals appoints Brent Butler as CEO and director of company
* Announce appointment of Brent Butler as CEO and director of company
NEW YORK, June 17 (IFR) - Santander Consumer USA increased its latest subprime auto bond to US$1bn from US$750m on Wednesday, tightening pricing despite choppy market conditions.
Price guidance on the deal's Triple A blocks came at 12-month wides yesterday as the borrower looked to adapt to heavy deal flow and volatility tied to rate uncertainties.
The deal's roughly one-year and two-year slices were launched in the middle of guidance, but longer-dated tranches have enjoyed considerable pricing tightening.
The borrower has launched a US$110m 0.86-year fixed-rate A2A bond at EDSF plus 50bp, its US$205m 0.86-year A2B floater at one-month Libor plus 51bp and its US$129.529m 1.78-year A3 at EDSF plus 58bp.
Spreads on riskier bonds, however, are coming inside initial guidance.
Its 2.41-year Aa1/AA rated B class, for example, launched at Interpolated swaps plus 95bp, versus talk of 105bp-115bp. Pricing on the 3.21-year Aa3/A rated C class also narrowed from an initial range of ISwaps plus 145bp-155bp to a launch of 135bp.
The deal's bottom 3.96-year Baa2/BBB rated D class launched at iSwaps plus 190bp, the tight end of guidance of 190bp-200bp.
Joint leads JP Morgan and the Royal Bank of Canada are expected to price the trade at this afternoon.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* Announce appointment of Brent Butler as CEO and director of company
CHIBA, April 4 Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States will slow as domestic gas demand there grows and available supply there is used up, said ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance at a gas industry conference on Tuesday in Chiba, Japan.