WASHINGTON Feb 25 Santander Consumer USA
Holdings Inc will pay at least $9.35 million to resolve
charges that it improperly repossessed the cars of members of
the U.S. military, the U.S. Department of Justice said on
Wednesday.
The settlement covers the repossessions of 1,112 motor
vehicles SCUSA carried out between January 2008 and February
2013 without obtaining a court order, in violation of the
Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.
SCUSA neither admitted nor denied any wrongdoing, and a
spokeswoman said the lender has already set aside funds to cover
the cost of the settlement. SCUSA is the tenth largest U.S. auto
lender, according to data provider Experian Automotive.
The rapid growth of the auto finance market has prompted
U.S. law enforcement officials to examine lending practices more
closely. The amount of outstanding auto loans reached an all
time high of $866 billion as of the end of 2014, according to
Experian Automotive.
The Justice Department is investigating whether auto
lenders' policies have resulted in overcharging minority
borrowers for loans and whether issuers of securities backed by
subprime auto loans have made appropriate disclosures to
investors.
SCUSA received a subpoena in 2014 as part of prosecutors'
subprime auto probe, but the company spokeswoman said
Wednesday's settlement was unrelated to that matter.
