LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - Santander is poised to sell the first Spanish covered bond in over eight months on Wednesday, having mandated Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Natixis and Santander for a three-year covered bond issue.

The Spanish bank is the second peripheral bank to access the euro public market this week and follows hot on the heels of Intesa Sanpaolo which reopened the senior unsecured market for Italian banks with an EUR1.5bn 18 months issue on Tuesday.

Lead managers have gone out with price guidance of 230bp area over mid-swaps and the trade is set to be priced later today. According to a lead manager, the new issue premium is between 15bp-20bp versus the bank's outstanding curve.

Spanish banks have struggled to fund in the public market since the summer as investors shunned banks exposed to peripheral sovereigns. BBVA last did a senior issue in October last year.

Santander UK printed GBP2.2bn across four currencies to re-open the European prime RMBS market last week. In a departure from the typical, US dollar-heavy structures that UK master trust issuers have favoured over the last few quarters, Santander included a EUR1.2bn tranche in Holmes 2012-1.

In addition, there was a JPY20bn tranche added late on in the process, which Tom Ranger, head of structured funding at the lender, said was the result of a reverse enquiry.

Santander last did a covered bond in June 2011 when it priced a EUR1bn five-year Cedulas Territoriales.

A combination of aggressive pricing, poor timing and an underestimation of investor concerns over Spain's debt problems left Banco Santander struggling to get a jumbo covered bond over the line.

Since then, Spanish borrowers have relied on retained covered bond deals to access ECB funding, private placements and fellow Spanish bank BBVA accessed the senior market in October of last year. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)