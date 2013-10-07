By Carlos Ruano and Sarah Morris
MADRID Oct 7 Spanish bank Santander
said on Monday it had agreed to pay 140 million euros ($190
million) for a 51 percent stake in the country's largest
consumer finance business from department store chain El Corte
Ingles.
Sources with knowledge of El Corte Ingles consider the
business one of the most lucrative assets of the retailer since
it has more than 10.5 million store card customers and is the
largest consumer finance business in the country.
Its finance arm lent 6.6 billion euros ($8.97 billion) last
year, 10 percent less than the 2011 portfolio but generated
168.4 million euros of revenue in 2012, 9 percent more than in
2011.
The deal would allow Santander, Spain's biggest bank, to
access the privately owned firm's huge database of customers to
target them with products from its own consumer finance
business.
In a statement, the bank said El Corte Ingles' finance unit
would first pay out an extraordinary dividend to the parent
company of 140 million euros, thereby reducing the value of the
unit, valued at 415 million euros in a due diligence process at
the end of July.
"The agreement will allow Santander to strengthen its
leading position in the European consumer finance market and
will make its Spanish and Portuguese portfolios more
diversified, thanks to the complementary nature of the
Financiera El Corte Ingles," Santander said in a statement.
Santander said the deal would be submitted for regulatory
approval to the European Commission, the Bank of Spain and the
Bank of Portugal, and hoped to secure a green light in the first
quarter of 2014.
El Corte Ingles, a household name in Spain, is under
pressure from creditors to sell assets or offer banks greater
guarantees as it restructures 5 billion euros of debt.
Through its store card, it lends to shoppers to make
purchases in its chain of more than 80 department stores, which
sell everything from clothing and food to electronics, kitchens
and holidays.
El Corte Ingles is struggling to remain competitive as
Spanish consumers hunt for bargains in the country's sharp
downturn.
Retail sales in Spain have dropped for 38 consecutive
months, and El Corte Ingles posted an 18 percent fall in net
profit for 2012 to 171 million euros, year-on-year, and sales
down 8 percent to 14.5 billion euros.