MADRID Jan 8 Spain's Santander, the
euro zone's largest bank by market value, said on Thursday that
it would raise 7.5 billion euros ($8.82 billion) in capital
through an accelerated placement, adding it was changing its
dividend policy.
The share sale is worth 9.9 percent of the company's capital
before the issuance.
The bank said it would pay 0.20 euros per share in dividends
against 2015 earnings, of which 0.15 euros per share would be in
cash, after a total payment of 0.60 euro per share against 2014
earnings.
($1 = 0.8500 euros)
