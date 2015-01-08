MADRID Jan 8 The chief executive of Spanish
banking group Santander said there was sufficient
demand to cover the whole of a 7.5 billion euros ($8.85 billion)
share placement announced earlier on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference, Jose Antonio Alvarez
reiterated that the euro zone's biggest bank was not interested
in a potential purchase of Italy's Banca Monte Dei Paschi di
Siena, which is looking for a buyer after emerging as
the weakest bank in a Europe-wide banking health check.
Shares in the Italian bank rose 12 percent to 0.5205 euros
per share on Thursday on speculation of such interest.
($1 = 0.8473 euros)
(Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary)