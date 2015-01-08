BRIEF-Homeloans Ltd appoints Chum Darvall as deputy chairman
* Appointed Chum Darvall as deputy chairman to take effect 5 April 2017
LONDON Jan 8 Banco Santander has found buyers for 7.5 billion euros ($8.9 billion) of new shares within the 6.18-6.50 euro a share price range it has set for the sale, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The Spanish bank is selling 1.258 billion shares to raise the capital in an accelerated bookbuild being handled by UBS and Goldman Sachs, and the source said the book was fully covered.
Books are expected to close before the market opens on Friday. ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry, editing by Steve Slater and Simon Jessop)
* Appointed Chum Darvall as deputy chairman to take effect 5 April 2017
WELLINGTON/SYDNEY, April 6 Thousands of people at the top of New Zealand's North Island were told to evacuate on Thursday while an Australian town is forecast to be underwater later in the day as the tail end of Cyclone Debbie continues to cause major flooding.
* In march 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9.10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: