LONDON Jan 8 Banco Santander has found buyers for 7.5 billion euros ($8.9 billion) of new shares within the 6.18-6.50 euro a share price range it has set for the sale, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Spanish bank is selling 1.258 billion shares to raise the capital in an accelerated bookbuild being handled by UBS and Goldman Sachs, and the source said the book was fully covered.

Books are expected to close before the market opens on Friday. ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry, editing by Steve Slater and Simon Jessop)