Aug 7 A brokerage unit of Grupo Santander must a
pay a total of nearly $1.9 million to a group of Puerto
Rico-based investors who blamed the firm for losses in
fixed-income notes that went sour, according to a securities
arbitration ruling late Tuesday.
Their case stems from investments in Puerto Rico
Conservation Trust Fund Notes, a fixed-income security whose
yield depended on underlying payments to the trust from a bank
that failed in 2010, according to lawyers for the investors.
The six investors filed their case against Guaynabo, Puerto
Rico-based Santander Securities LLC last year seeking $5
million, according to a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
arbitration panel. They alleged that Santander was negligent,
placed too much of their money in too few securities and failed
to supervise its broker, among other things, according to the
ruling.
A spokeswoman for Santander Puerto Rico declined to comment.
The case is unusual because Santander did not sell the
securities to the investors, who bought the notes from another
firm in 2004, said Melanie Cherdack, a Miami-based lawyer
representing the investors. But the investors transferred their
accounts to Santander in 2006, where they received poor advice,
Cherdack said.
While many securities arbitration cases by investors focus
on a firm's recommendation to buy securities, the Santander case
hinged on whether the firm's advice to hold, and not sell, the
notes was appropriate, Cherdack said.
"We are pleased with the result, especially since the clients
did not purchase the investment at Santander," Cherdack said.
There could be similar outcomes in the future, said Scott
Ilgenfritz, a securities arbitration lawyer in Tampa, Florida
who was not involved in the case.
Changes to FINRA rules which became effective last year
clarify that a broker's recommendation to hold securities is a
type of "strategy" that must be suitable for investors, based on
their age, ability to take on risk, and other factors.
It is unclear whether the revised rule played a role in the
Santander case since reasons for a decision typically aren't
made public in FINRA arbitration. Nonetheless, the hearing in
the case was held nearly a year after the rule change became
effective.
The Conservation Trust of Puerto Rico is a non-profit
entity, established by the U.S. Congress to oversee parks in the
U.S. territory. Many investors believed the Puerto Rico
Conservation Trust Fund Notes, which paid as much as 6.3 percent
in tax-free annual interest, were a direct investment in that
entity and the same as a municipal bond, said Cherdack.
Instead, the notes were far riskier and depended on the fund
receiving periodic payments from the banking unit of R&G
Financial Corp, a former San Juan-based financial holding
company. The banking unit failed in 2010, ultimately leading to
the investors losing their principal.
A spokesperson from the Conservation Trust of Puerto Rico
did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment.
The Santander case involves a $100 million offering
underwritten in 2004 by R&G and other firms. It was one of
several offerings, according to Cherdack.