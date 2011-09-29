HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 7:35 P.M. EST/0035 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
MADRID, Sept 29 Spain's Santander expects return on equity (ROE) growth of between 3 and 6 percentage points over the medium term, the bank said in a presentation ahead of an investor conference in London.
The bank also said it sees double-digit net profit growth in emerging markets in the short and medium term. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 A federal judge in Argentina will request information from Brazil and Switzerland to determine if President Mauricio Macri's spy chief received bribe money from a builder in 2013, state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday.
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business