* CEO tells investors no need to raise capital

* Sees RoE improving to 12-14 pct

* To spend 500 mln stg on UK business ahead of expected IPO

* Sees Spain, Portugal bad debt cycle improving from 2012 (Adds CEO comments, updates shares)

MADRID/LONDON, Sept 29 Spanish bank Santander is comfortable with its capital levels, Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz told investors on Thursday, at a time when wholesale funding markets have shut for European banks in the middle of a debt crisis.

The euro zone's biggest bank does not need to raise capital, Saenz said at an investor event, according to a bank spokesman, and the bank's core capital levels would remain between 9.5 and 10 percent over the next two years.

A buying spree, including the purchase of a majority stake in a Polish bank and the acquisition of some 300 UK branches, coupled with concerns over exposure to rotten Spanish real estate has raised fears over the bank's capital cushion.

Santander said on Thursday its majority-owned Spanish unit, Banesto , would sell real estate assets and shore up its provisions against those remaining on the balance sheet over the next two years.

Spain remains a weak spot for Santander, despite a decade of aggressive expansion abroad, as bad loans related to a steep property downturn continue to eat up capital.

Santander said it will take three years for profits to return to normal as higher regulatory and funding costs bite while the credit cycle gradually improves.

The euro zone's biggest bank expects its return on equity (RoE) to improve by between 3 and 6 percentage points over the next three years.

It also sees profits in emerging markets growing by at least 10 percent in the short to medium term, compared with "single-digit growth" in profit in mature markets.

"With our solid business model and a great effort from all our units, it is within our reach to return to levels of RoE of 12-14 percent," said Saenz. The bank's RoE dropped to 9.4 percent in the first half of this year.

Rivals including HSBC , Barclays and BNP Paribas are also trying to lift profitability, which has slumped due to the need to hold more capital. Banks are selling assets to shrink balance sheets and cutting costs.

Santander outlined its expectations as it began meetings with investors and analysts in London on Thursday and Friday.

The bank said its British arm plans to spend almost 500 million pounds ($783 million) in the next two years to improve returns to 16 percent of tangible equity, as it gears up for a flotation of the unit.

It is expected to spin off and list its British operations in 2013, delayed from this year due to the uncertain impact of regulatory change, financial market turmoil and a delay in its integration of branches bought from Royal Bank of Scotland .

Santander expects losses from bad debts to start improving next year in Spain and Portugal, and will aim to "regain lost profit" and generate 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in excess free capital a year in 2013 and 2014.

It expects the Spanish retail loan book to shrink by 3 percent and deposits to rise by 5 percent a year through 2013, as it focuses on attracting profitable customers.

The euro zone's biggest bank, in line with its Spanish peers, has suffered from continued exposure to the country's moribund economy, where one in five is unemployed.

By 1500 GMT, Santander's shares were up 0.89 percent at 6.139 euros, underperforming a 1.86 percent rise by the European bank index . Santander's shares have dropped 29 percent since the end of April.

RETURNS RECOVERY?

The expected recovery in profitability takes into account the high costs of new regulations and funding and will come about through a normalisation of provisions in mature markets.

The current low-interest rate environment could favour future results, Saenz added.

Santander said it generates attractive returns in emerging markets and mature economies, and the high level of free capital generated in mature countries supports emerging markets growth.

The bank said it expects profits in Brazil to grow by 15 percent both next year and in 2013, and plans to open 300-360 branches there in the next three years.

"Brazil has been the growth driver for Santander over the last couple of years and it seems that the bank is not worried about that market overheating, which many economists have forecast," a US asset manager based in London said.

In Chile, the bank predicts growth of more than 10 percent, while profits in Mexico should rise 15-20 percent in 2012 and 2013.

($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)

($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski and Judy MacInnes in Madrid and Steve Slater in London; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Hulmes)