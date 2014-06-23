MADRID, June 23 Spain's largest bank Santander said on Monday it has agreed to acquire GE Money Bank, GE Capital's consumer finance business in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, for 700 million euros ($950.29 million).

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2014 and will have an impact of 8 basis points on Santander's core capital, the bank said in a statement to the stock market regulator.

($1 = 0.7366 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely)