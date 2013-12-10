EU readies cash to help Ireland cut energy dependence on Brexit Britain
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
MADRID Dec 10 Spain's largest bank Banco Santander said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy HSBC's 8 percent stake in China's Bank of Shanghai and had signed a cooperation agreement.
The deal, including the cooperation agreement, was valued at about 470 million euros ($647.26 million) and should be closed in the first half of 2014, Santander said.
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.