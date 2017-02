MADRID, April 26 Spanish bank Santander on Thursday reported a 24 percent drop in first quarter net profit after it took 3.1 billion euros ($4.1 billion)in provisions against non-performing loans.

The euro zone's biggest bank booked net profit of 1.6 billion euros for the period, outpacing analysts' forecasts.

($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)