MADRID, Sept 4 Spain's Santander said on Tuesday the stock market listing of 24.9 percent of its Mexican subsidiary, which it said would be Mexico's biggest initial public offering ever, would raise up to 3.4 billion euros ($4.3 billion).

The pricing of the offer is between 29 and 33.5 Mexican pesos per share, giving a valuation of up to 56.6 billion Mexican pesos ($4.29 billion), the bank said in a statement.