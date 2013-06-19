MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTANDER, Spain, June 19 Spanish banking group Santander does not need additional provisions to meet new Bank of Spain rules on recognising bad debt, Deputy Chairman Matias Rodriguez Inciarte said on Wednesday.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday that Spanish banks would face extra provisions against loan losses of up to 10 billion euros ($13.35 billion) over the next two years to meet new rules on loan refinancings.
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.