Oct 18 There should not be obligatory, indiscrimate recapitalisation of the European bank sector without resolving the problem of public debt once and for all, Chairman Emilio Botin said in a speech at an banking conference closed to press on Tuesday.

The proposals to recapitalise Europe's banks create insecurity and confusion, he said, and will produce a contraction of credit as many lenders will opt to reduce their balances. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jonathan Gleave)