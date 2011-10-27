LONDON Oct 27 Santander (SAN.MC) is trying to
sell a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) package of thousands of
repossessed homes and plots of land to foreign investors to
clean up its balance sheet, the Financial Times reported on
Thursday.
The newspaper cited people familiar with talks involving
the bank as saying at least two of the interested potential
buyers, the property funds of Cerberus [CBS.UL] and Morgan
Stanley (MS.N), are asking for discounts.
However, the price reduction is said to be so deep that
Santander is unlikely to strike a deal before the end of the
year for fear of denting its capital ratios, the FT reported.
The property assets include finished apartments, buildings
under construction and land repossessed from homebuyers and
developers, the article said.
Santander, the biggest bank in the eurozone by market
capitalisation, had a total of 8.3 billion euros in foreclosed
Spanish property assets at the end of June.
The Spanish bank is trying to complete a block sale of
about a third of the its assets, including a portion from
Banesto BTO.MC, a Spanish domestic bank and a Santander
subsidiary.
