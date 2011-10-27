* Sees bad loan ratio of over 5 percent in second half of
MADRID, Oct 27 The euro zone's biggest bank
Santander said it expected bad loans in Spain to keep
on growing as Spaniards, blighted by unemployment and heavy
mortgage debt, fall into arrears on payments.
Spain remains a weak spot for Santander, despite a decade of
aggressive expansion abroad, as souring loans related to a steep
property downturn call for greater provisions.
"We see bad loans on the rise in Spain," Chief Executive
Alfredo Saenz told reporters at a press conference. "I said at
the last presentation that the peak could be around 5 percent
but I got it wrong."
Bad loans as a percentage of total lending are likely to hit
a ratio of up to 5.8 percent in the second half of next year, he
said. Santander had a bad loan ratio of 5.15 percent at
end-September, below August's nationwide level of 7.2 percent.
Investors are concerned about Santander's capital levels
given its exposure to toxic Spanish real estate assets and to
its home country's sovereign debt amid a crisis of confidence in
peripheral euro zone countries.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) has identified a
capital shortfall of 15 billion euros at Santander, or 6.5
billion euros ($9 billion) if a convertible bond is taken into
account. The recapitalisation programme does not include
provisioning for real estate exposure.
Spanish banks represented a quarter of the 106 billion euro
shortfall for European banks estimated by the EBA. This is
double the weight of Spain's gross domestic product in the euro
zone.
The lender reported a 13 percent drop in nine month net
profit to 5.3 billion euros ($7.3 billion), missing a 5.5
billion euro Reuters polled forecast, due to a hit to cover
mis-selling of UK insurance policies taken in the second
quarter.
The company said it hoped to achieve similar results to 2010
in 2011, and it would not need to raise capital or cut dividends
to meet the European regulator's capital requirements.
Shares jumped 6.4 percent, undershoooting a 9 percent jump
in European banks <0#.SX7P>. Analysts pinpointed disappointing
performance at the bank's engine of growth, Brazil, which is
showing signs of a slowing economy and rampant inflation.
"Brazil was the main negative surprise in the quarter,
affected by the local currency devaluation and posting yet
another quarterly drop in profits," said JP Morgan analyst Jaime
Becerril.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)