MADRID, March 30 Spanish bank Santander
said on Friday it wouldn't buy any of Spain's troubled lenders
unless the operation meets strict financial criteria and would
rather focus on reducing its exposure to the real estate sector
and achieve organic growth.
Santander, Spain's largest bank by market capitalisation,
has so far remained shy of participating in the second wave of
banking sector restructuring in the country.
"We will not carry out acquisitions unless they fit with our
strict financial criteria, which always focus on generating
value for our shareholders," Santander's chairman Emilio Botin
told shareholders at the annual general meeting of the bank.
"What is very clear is that we do not want growth for its
own sake," he added.
Botin also said Santander would maintain a dividend for 2012
of 0.60 euros ($0.8) per share and would set reaching a core
capital ratio of 10 percent, above the 9 percent requirement of
the European Banking Authority, as one of its top priorities.
($1 = 0.7532 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)