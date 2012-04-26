* Q1 net profit 1.6 bln euros, ahead of forecast

* Net interest income 7.8 bln euros

* Makes 3.1 bln euros in provisions across group

* Bad loans ratio rises to 3.98 pct end-March (Adds poor UK performance, Mexico IPO, Brazil profit forecast)

By Sonya Dowsett and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, April 26 Spanish bank Santander said on Thursday it had $1.3 billion of further losses on property assets left to book after first quarter results showed lagging profits in overheated Brazil and sluggish Britain.

Spain has instructed its banks to set aside capital to cover a funding gap of tens of billions of euros stemming from a decade of unsustainable lending to property developers during a real estate boom that went abruptly into reverse in 2008.

With more Spanish householders and businesses defaulting on debt as the economy sinks back into recession, and nearly one in four workers unemployed, some investors fear Spain may require an international bailout as in Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

The International Monetary Fund, however, said on Wednesday that it believed the country's largest banks were sufficiently capitalised to withstand a decline in economic conditions.

Santander's domestic difficulties have been offset by its diversification into other markets such as Latin America, the United States, Britain and Poland, so Spain accounts for only about 12 percent of group profit.

But signs of weakness in robust units like Brazil and Britain unnerved investors, pushing shares down 3.7 percent to trade at 4.73 euros by 1650 GMT.

Santander made a profit of 1.6 billion euros after provisions of 3.1 billion euros during the quarter.

Profit in Brazil fell, despite strong revenue, due to a sharp increase in provisioning as more consumers defaulted on their debts in a slowing economy. The UK division also posted weak results, dragged down by weak economic growth, low interest rates and higher funding costs.

"The main negative surprise came from the UK," said Santiago Lopez of Exane BNP Paribas.

Unlike Barclays and Deutsche Bank, which also reported first-quarter results on Thursday, Santander does not have significant income from investment banking, which rebounded in the period for its peers.

Santander said it would take the rest of the provisions related to toxic Spanish real estate assets throughout 2012. The bank will also use about 615 million euros ($811 million) in net capital gains on the sale of its Colombian unit to help offset property loss writedowns.

"We will have about 1 billion euros to apply in the form of additional provisions from here until the end of the year," said Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz in an analyst presentation.

Brazil's banks have cut their interest rates in recent days after the Latin American country's government called on lenders to stimulate the flagging economy, threatening banking profit margins.

Berenberg Bank has cut its earnings estimates for Santander in Brazil by 12 percent and profits by 26 percent in the 2012 to 2015 period. But CEO Saenz stuck by a forecast for 15 percent profit growth in Brazil this year.

Also in Latin America, the bank said it was considering an initial public offering of 25 percent of its fast-growing Mexican unit, in what could be one of the largest IPOs out of Mexico in recent years.

"We're going to do it sometime in 2012, whether in June or September I don't know, but we're already talking to investment banks," CEO Saenz said. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Editing by Will Waterman and Peter Graff)