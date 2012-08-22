UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MADRID Aug 22 Spain's Santander said on Wednesday that it would buy back subordinated debt and preference shares for up to 2 billion euros ($2.50 billion) to improve its capital position a day after it issued a 2 billion euro senior unsecured bond.
Institutional holders were invited to tender 21 different bonds with a total value of 7.2 billion euros ($8.99 billion) and 3.4 billion pounds sterling ($5.37 billion).
"The purpose of the offer is to improve the management of liabilities and strengthen Grupo Santander's balance sheet and provide liquidity to share holders," the bank said in a note published by the stock market regulator.
The Spanish banking giant said in a note that the offer will be open until Aug. 30. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) ($1 = 0.6336 British pounds) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by Fiona Ortiz)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts