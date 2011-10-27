MADRID Oct 27 Spanish bank Santander said on Thursday it would meet new Europe-wide capital requirements without a capital raise and without cutting its dividend.

The euro zone's biggest bank reported 9 month net profit down 13 percent, brought lower by a one-off charge to cover mis-selling of UK insurance policies taken in the second quarter.

Santander, the euro zone's largest bank, said net profit was 5.3 billion euros ($7.3 billion), slightly below a 5.5 billion euro polled forecast.

On Wednesday, European leaders agreed to force banks to raise more capital by June next year, to protect against losses from any Greek debt restructuring and to try to contain the region's financial crisis. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Sonya Dowsett)