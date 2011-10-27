MADRID Oct 27 Spanish bank Santander
said on Thursday it would meet new Europe-wide capital
requirements without a capital raise and without cutting its
dividend.
The euro zone's biggest bank reported 9 month net profit
down 13 percent, brought lower by a one-off charge to cover
mis-selling of UK insurance policies taken in the second
quarter.
Santander, the euro zone's largest bank, said net profit was
5.3 billion euros ($7.3 billion), slightly below a 5.5 billion
euro polled forecast.
On Wednesday, European leaders agreed to force banks to
raise more capital by June next year, to protect against losses
from any Greek debt restructuring and to try to contain the
region's financial crisis.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Sonya Dowsett)