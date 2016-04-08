CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 8 Santander chief executive said on Friday the Spanish bank was not interested in investing in Italy, a country where more than one bank is looking for a buyer.

"Not at all," CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez told Reuters on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business conference when asked if Santander could be interested in Italian banks up for sale.

Talking about a joint-venture between Santander and UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer announced in November, Alvarez said the completion was expected by the end of the year.

"When the deal was announced we said one year because that was our best estimate, we still expect to stick with it," he said . "Having said that, it's a complex process." (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)