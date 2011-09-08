WARSAW, Sept 8 Spain's Banco Santander
is interested in buying Polish lender Kredyt Bank from
Belgian financial group KBC , a move that could secure
its plans to build Poland's No.3 bank, daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reported on Thursday.
The local daily, which did not name its sources, said
Santander wants KBC to put off a planned auction of Kredyt Bank
and negotiate a possible acquisition.
Neither of the companies was available for immediate
comment.
In May, sources told Reuters that KBC had hired Goldman
Sachs and Merrill Lynch to explore a possible sale of
Kredyt Bank and Polish insurer Warta later this year.
KBC agreed with the European Commission in 2009 to divest
several assets after receiving 7 billion euros ($9.8 billion) of
state aid during the financial crisis.
Kredyt Bank would be Santander's second Polish takeover
after the euro zone's top lender earlier this year completed the
purchase of the country's No.5 bank BZ WBK .
($1 = 0.712 Euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)