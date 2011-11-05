BRIEF-Systematix Corporate Services says Pradeep Gotecha resigns as CFO
* Says Pradeep Gotecha, director & chief financial officer of company has resigned Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lesPvA) Further company coverage:
WARSAW Nov 5 Santander , the biggest bank of the euro zone, filed a lower-than-expected offer to buy an 80 percent stake in Belgian lender KBC's Polish unit Kredyt Bank , daily newspaper Rzeczpospolita quoted unnamed sources on Saturday as saying.
The newspaper also said the deal could hence not go ahead and quoted a source close to negotiations as saying Santander would also want to share with KBC the burden of funding foreign currency loans.
Kredyt Bank has mortgages denominated in euros and Swiss francs in its portfolio, but must turn to its Belgian mother-bank to obtain the currencies.
In October, sources told Reuters Santader could team up with private equity firm Apax to buy Kredyt Bank. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Ed Lane)
HARARE, Feb 7 Standard Chartered Plc's Zimbabwean business has restricted the use of Visa debit cards outside the country, in a sign that foreign currency shortages were worsening despite the introduction of a "bond currency" last year.
ANKARA, Feb 7 There will be no change to the management and operational activities of Turkish companies whose stakes have been transferred to a new sovereign wealth fund, Turkey's finance minister said on Tuesday.