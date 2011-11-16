Nov 16 Spain's largest bank Santander will modestly boost its capital by getting investors to exchange EUR6.8bn of subordinated debt into new senior notes, but the offer's pricing presents bondholders with an unpalatable choice.

The exchange offer affects a third of its total outstanding Lower Tier 2 stock with call dates ranging from March 2012 until September 2014 but final maturities five years thereafter. In return bondholders will receive new senior debt maturing in December 2015 at a spread of mid-swaps plus 150bp.

Analysts at Societe Generale, however, pointed out that Santander has comparable senior unsecured bonds currently yielding mid-swaps plus 400bp.

Banks often feel under pressure to redeem subordinated debt at call dates because of market convention, despite there being no contractual obligation to do so and it currently being uneconomic too.

Santander said the exchange offer will "effectively manage the Group's outstanding liabilities, taking into consideration prevailing market conditions."

It also stressed that any decision by the Group on the exercise of early redemption calls of hybrid capital instruments will be adopted based on the economic impact of such early redemption, regulatory requirements and prevailing market conditions.

The implication is clear, according to credit strategists at ING, who said: "Any holders expecting Santander to follow this exchange transaction with a scheduled par call will be disappointed."

Investors refusing Santander's offer could be left with less liquid securities that they had expected would redeem at par in the coming three years.

Deutsche Bank famously opted not to redeem its euro Lower Tier 2 institutional deal in December 2008, which at the time stunned many market participants.

LOSS CRYSTALLIZATION

Despite that precedent, some analysts argue that certain investors would be unwilling to crystallize mark-to-market losses by exchanging.

While BAML strategists estimated that the exchange prices for the LT2 bonds were about 4 to 5 points above market levels on Tuesday before the announcement, "the new 2015 senior bonds look to yield below market rates".

One banker not involved in the deal said that the conversion price is one thing, but bondholders will have to take into account the fact that the new bonds will most likely trade down to adjust to the existing debt of Santander. In his view, the premium offered to existing LT2 debt holders is negative.

The exchange offer also reflects guidance from the Basel committee in October on "expectations of calls", stating that if a bank were to call a capital instrument and replace it with an instrument that is more costly (e.g. has a higher credit spread) this might create an expectation that the bank will exercise calls on its other capital instruments.

On paper the transaction could allow the Spanish bank to make a gain of up to EUR650m, although the real purpose of the exchange is quite different - managing its upcoming sub debt redemptions and offering an exit route to bondholders in the likelihood it decides to not redeem.

At the same time, participants believe that Santander is seizing the chance to make a broader announcement to the market: that calls will be exercised in the future with parsimony.

The exchange offer gives bondholders the opportunity to tender nine series of Lower Tier 2 securities maturing between 2017 and 2019 and switch into more senior, higher rated debt (double A as opposed to single A+).

Some bondholders felt the premium offered could have been higher, but bankers close to the transaction believe that the exercise is broadly neutral, relative to the secondary market levels yesterday, and definitely positive compared to the levels that can be expected if the existing LT2 debt is not called. "In any case, the exchange offer is optional," a banker said.

Bondholders have until November 23 to tender their securities via dealer managers Morgan Stanley and Santander. These bonds are typically held by traditional fixed-income funds but also by hedge funds and a few retail investors.

Bondholders will receive newly-issued euro- and sterling denominated four-year fixed-rate senior notes.

The outstanding LT2s are being bought back below face value, meaning that Santander could make a capital gain (subject to tax adjustments) of as much as EUR650m if the take-up rate reaches 100%.

For instance the 4.250% notes maturing in May 2018 and a scheduled call in May 2013, are being repurchased at 87%, while the 6.5% notes due in July 2019 with a call date of July 2014 are being bought back at 99.5%. However, given the size of Santander's balance sheet, the gain is not meaningful, a banker noted. (Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre,)