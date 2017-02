MADRID, April 26 Spanish bank Santander plans an initial public offering of a portion of its Mexican unit this year, Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz said on Thursday.

"We are already talking to investment banks," Saenz said.

Santander was sticking to its forecast for a 15 percent profit rise for Brazil for 2012, Saenz said. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)