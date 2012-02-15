MEXICO CITY Feb 14 The Mexican unit of Spanish banking giant Banco Santander is mulling listing on the local stock exchange although no time frame is visible yet.

Marcos Martinez, the chief executive of the Santander arm in Mexico, told Radio Formula on Tuesday that the bank was waiting for "good conditions" to list on what he forecast could become the "biggest listing ever made in Mexico."

Santander could follow on the steps of fellow Spanish builder Obrascon Huarte Lain, which floated its Mexican unit in November of 2010. At around $910 million, including overallotment, OHL Mexico was the biggest listing in Mexico in nearly two decades. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)