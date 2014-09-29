* Bostock takes up position with immediate effect
* Ana Botin will stay on board as non-executive
* Chairman says Bostock will bring continuity
* Santander UK expected to float in next 2 years
(Adds further details, background)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 29 The British arm of Spanish bank
Santander has appointed Nathan Bostock as chief executive,
handing the former Royal Bank of Scotland finance
director the task of overseeing a planned London listing.
Bostock, 53, succeeds Ana Botin, who was appointed
chairwoman of Madrid-based Santander Group following
the death of her father Emilio Botin earlier this month. Bostock
takes the UK CEO role with immediate effect.
Bostock was appointed deputy chief executive of Santander UK
last December with a view to being Ana Botin's successor, but
took up the job only last month after serving a lengthy notice
period at RBS.
Botin, who will stay on the Santander UK board as a
non-executive director, had been expected to oversee an initial
public offering (IPO) of Santander UK shares in London in the
next two years before handing over to Bostock.
Santander UK, the biggest contributor to Santander's overall
profit in the first half of 2014, is one of a number of British
banks considering an IPO.
Banks are responding to demand from investors who see UK
retail banking stocks as offering exposure to Britain's economic
recovery and expect banks to benefit from improved margins when
interest rates rise.
Lloyds on Friday sold a further 11.5 percent stake in TSB
which it spun off earlier in the year, in a share
placing that was covered several times over and attracted
investors from the United States as well as Europe.
Virgin Money is expected to announce its
intention to float within days and challenger bank Aldermore is
meeting investors ahead of a listing next month. OneSavings Bank
listed in London earlier this year.
A LIFE IN BANKING
Bostock has been employed at RBS or Santander for much of
his working life, but has switched roles several times. He
joined RBS in 1992, before departing for Abbey National, which
was later bought by Santander, in 2001. In 2009, he left
Santander to rejoin RBS as head of restructuring and risk.
Bostock didn't take up the role of Botin's deputy until
August because RBS bosses, stunned by his decision to quit as
finance director after just ten weeks in that role, forced him
to serve out a long period of notice.
Despite that, Santander's board has decided he is ready to
become chief executive and the appointment prevents its UK
business facing a prolonged period of boardroom upheaval. The
bank is also searching for a successor to Chairman Terry Burns
who is due to retire at the end of the year.
Burns said Bostock's appointment would enable a "continuity
of vision and strategy".
"He brings a strong understanding not just of Santander UK,
having worked for us as an executive director up until 2009, but
also of the wider UK banking industry, regulatory environment
and economic climate," Burns said.
Santander UK reported a pretax profit of 545 million pounds
($885 million) in the first half of 2014. The bank has benefited
from an improved margin and from attracting more customers to
its 123 account, which offers a higher-than-usual interest rate
on balances up to 20,000 pounds and cashback on utility bills.
It has been one of the main beneficiaries of new rules that
make it easier for customers to switch banks.
(1 US dollar = 0.6159 British pound)
(Editing by Keith Weir)