* Ana Botin appoints experienced CEO, refreshes board
* The move draws a line under Emilio Botin era
* New management expected to keep strategy unchanged
(Adds details, Botin internal memo)
By Jesús Aguado and Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Nov 25 Santander chief Ana
Botin overhauled the management of the euro zone's biggest bank
on Tuesday, turning the page after her late father's
28-year leadership and giving the Spanish lender a younger, more
international profile.
The bank ousted CEO Javier Marin and replaced him with
finance boss Jose Antonio Alvarez, a move welcomed by investors
as a sign that Botin, 54, was putting her stamp on a business
emerging from a long economic downturn at home.
The new team, which starts on Jan. 1, needs to show
Santander can cut costs and build up capital while turning
around its business in major markets such as Brazil and Europe,
as well as expanding in newer ones such as the United States and
Eastern Europe.
The overhaul aims partly to answer big international
investors' concerns that Santander's board was not independent
enough. Santander replaced two directors and added a third,
filling a void left by the death of former chairman Emilio Botin
in September, when he was succeeded by his daughter.
In an internal memo seen by Reuters, Ana Botin told staff
that she wanted the modernised lender to be "a simple, personal
and transparent bank".
A veteran of Santander herself, she has shown every sign of
wanting to further her father's strategy, including the bank's
global footprint and generous dividend policy. But she has
broken with some aspects of his management after four years
running the bank's British business.
Whereas the average age of board members had been 65 before
the overhaul, the new directors are between 48 and 54 and
include Briton Bruce Carnegie-Brown, who had been a front-runner
to become chairman of the British division.
He will be lead independent director, a new position meant
to foster accountability and which some banks are creating
following the financial crisis.
"The changes at Santander are a clear message from Ana
Patricia to say 'I'm in charge' and to show who is holding the
reins. She is implementing change at all levels of the bank,"
said Enrique Quemada, CEO of investment bank ONEtoONE.
Santander shares closed up 1 percent at 7.161 euros on
Tuesday.
MORE TRANSPARENCY?
Santander was transformed from a local lender by Emilio
Botin, who took over from his father in 1986. It now operates
mainly in 10 countries - from Britain and Brazil to Mexico,
Argentina and Poland - and this has helped it to weather Spain's
downturn.
Still, investors were recently disappointed by the pace of
recovery in its core lending revenue, and the bank has long been
under scrutiny over whether it needs to bolster capital levels.
Some analysts welcomed the appointment of Alvarez, who has
had a long career in financial management roles, including at
Santander's top domestic rival BBVA. The 54-year-old
had been Santander's CFO for the past 10 years.
"We expect continuity, predictability and potentially more
transparency on issues such as capital and strategic priorities
(from Alvarez)," Citi bank analysts in a research note.
Javier Marin, a former personal aide of Emilio Botin's, had
been a surprise choice last year as the bank's previous CEO
because he was little known outside the bank. He launched
cost-cutting and a review of how divisions use up capital, and
had demoted some veteran executives, but was still seen as old
guard.
Marin is entitled to slightly more than 13.5 million euros
($16.8 million) if he takes early retirement from Santander, a
source at the bank said. He has also accumulated 4.3 million
euros in pension payments after more than 20 years at Santander.
CHANGE OF STYLE
Jose Garcia Cantera, until now head of global banking and
markets and who had previously been a top manager at Santander's
Spanish retail business Banesto under Ana Botin - will replace
Alvarez as CFO. Frenchman Jacques Ripoll, formerly of the
British business, will run global banking and markets.
Tuesday's shake-up also addresses corporate governance
concerns that have often been raised about the bank, which until
recently had three Botin family members on the board.
Santander named Sol Daurella, chairwoman of Coca-Cola's
bottling and distribution business in Spain, and Mexican
businessman Carlos Fernandez Gonzalez as new independent
directors. They replace Spaniards Fernando de Asua and Abel
Matutes, long-standing appointments under Emilio Botin.
Ana Botin had already shown in recent weeks she was prepared
to break with old teams. She disbanded the bank's international
advisory board, cutting Santander's ties with Rodrigo Rato, the
former International Monetary Fund chief who has been caught up
in a court investigation over his time at bailed-out Spanish
lender Bankia.
(1 US dollar = 0.8023 euro)
