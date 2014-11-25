Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
MADRID Nov 25 Spain's Santander said it had named former Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez as chief executive officer to replace Javier Marin, who had held the position for less than two years.
This is the first big management shake-up at the euro zone's biggest bank since Ana Botin took over as chairman following her father's death in September.
The bank also named Jose Garcia Cantera as new CFO and appointed three new independent members to its board. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)
BRUSSELS, March 17 Air France-KLM, British Airways and nine other airlines were hit with a 776 million euro ($835.5 million) fine by EU antitrust regulators on Friday for taking part in an air cargo cartel more than a decade ago.
MOSCOW, March 17 British high-end womenswear firm L.K. Bennett said it plans to open five stores in Russia, shrugging off the political and economic challenges of working in a country that's been under Western sanctions for almost three years.