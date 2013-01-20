LONDON Jan 20 Santander is considering
making a 2 billion pound ($3.2 billion) bid for National
Australia Bank's UK business to accelerate its British
expansion, the Sunday Times reported citing unnamed sources.
The British newspaper said executives in London and Madrid
have been looking at a deal since the collapse of talks to buy a
network of 316 branches from Royal Bank of Scotland last
October.
Santander declined to comment on the report. A spokesman for
its British business said the bank was expanding organically.
NAB scrapped plans to sell 337 Clydesdale and Yorkshire bank
branches last April, having struggled to attract a buyer, and
instead announced plans to shrink the business, cutting 1,400
jobs.
NAB's Chief Executive Cameron Clyne has come under pressure
from shareholders to sell the loss-making business, which has
been hit by rising bad debt charges in its real estate
portfolio. However, he has maintained that he will not resort to
a "fire sale" of the assets.
The Spanish bank is keen to bulk up its British arm ahead of
a planned listing of the business in London. The Clydesdale and
Yorkshire banks may be an attractive target because of their
strong position in small to medium enterprise lending, where
Santander is keen to expand.
Santander UK could afford the acquisition, having saved $2.7
billion from the collapse of the RBS deal. Santander pumped 4.5
billion of equity capital into its UK business in August 2010 to
fund growth.
In an interview with the Sunday Times, Santander UK's Chief
Executive Ana Botin said the planned IPO of Santander UK - which
could value the business at about 10 billion pounds - may be
launched with months.
However, she cautioned the bank would require more clarity
on Britain's proposals to make banks ring-fence their retail
banking operations form their investment banking activities.