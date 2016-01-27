LISBON Jan 27 Santander Totta, the Portuguese
unit of Spain's Santander Bank, will look into the sale of Novo
Banco but has made no decision about bidding, chief executive
Antonio Vieira Monteiro said on Wednesday.
"Santander is a big bank and is always aware of what is
going on around it," Vieira Monteiro told journalists.
"Naturally it will look once again at the Novo Banco (sale)
process. But I can't say anything else because we don't know the
details of the operation."
Santander had shown initial interest in the sale of Novo
Banco last year. That operation was subsequently suspended when
the bids came in too low.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)