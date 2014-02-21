MADRID Feb 21 Spain's biggest bank Santander
said in its annual report on Friday that its board
members earned a collective 24.5 million euros ($33.7 million)
in 2013, 11 percent less than a year earlier, even though
profits rose.
Banker pay is still under scrutiny in Europe and other
regions in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, and 2013
proved a mixed year for compensation as some firms reveal they
pushed up bonus pots while others trimmed payouts.
Santander's payout cut compared with a near 9 percent rise
for the board members of the country's second largest bank BBVA
, who had earned a collective 14.6 million euros in
2013.
Santander's Chairman Emilio Botin earned 3 million euros
last year, unchanged from a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7275 euros)
