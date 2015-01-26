LONDON Jan 26 Santander UK has reached an
agreement with Britain's Post Office that will enable its
personal current account and business customers to bank at the
Post Office's 11,000 outlets.
"As part of an overall commitment to providing our customers
access and ability to do their banking when, where and how they
want, Santander has concluded an agreement with the Post
Office," the bank said on Monday.
The UK business, part of Spain's Santander, said
the arrangement was part of a wider investment programme that
has seen it refurbish 40 percent of its branches and invest in
digital technology.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)