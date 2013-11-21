MADRID Nov 21 Spain's biggest bank Santander
on Thursday said it had reached an preliminary
agreement to sell its property management unit Altamira Real
Estate to U.S. private equity group Apollo Global Management
.
Santander did not say how much Apollo would pay to take over
contracts to service properties and real estate loans owned by
the lender, but sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters earlier on Thursday that the deal could be worth around
700 million euros ($942 million).
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
