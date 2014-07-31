MADRID, July 31 Spain's Santander, which has a big presence in Latin America and operations in Argentina, does not expect any impact from a potential sovereign debt default in the country, Chief Executive Javier Marin said on Thursday.

Argentina defaulted for the second time in 12 years after hopes for a midnight deal with holdout creditors were dashed.

Marin was also asked on a conference call following second-quarter earnings whether the bank was interested in investing in Portugal's loss-making Banco Espirito Santo . Marin said the bank always looked at opportunities for acquisitions.

"But everything needs to meet our expectation on profitability," he said, adding the bank was happy with "what we have" in Portugal. (Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, Editing by Julien Toyer)