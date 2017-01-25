MADRID Jan 25 Banco Santander does not
plan to relocate any of its employees at its British business
due to Britain's planned exit from the European Union and the
single market, Chairman Ana Botin said on Wednesday.
"There are no plans to relocate. Our bank in the UK will be
affected as much as the UK economy is, if there is less growth,
we won't do as well," Botin told analysts on a conference call.
Botin said, however, they were "less pessimistic" about the
performance of their British business and would not be revising
estimates further since they cut profitability guidance for
Britain last September.
Santander published full-year results on Wednesday in which
it posted a 4 percent rise in 2016 net profit. Net profit in
Britain fell almost 15 percent due to the fall in sterling, but
analysts said underlying performance was strong.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado)