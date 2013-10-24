MADRID Oct 24 Santander, the euro
zone's biggest bank, on Thursday posted net profit of 3.3
billion euros ($4.5 billion) for the nine months to September,
up 77 percent from a year ago when it had to put aside bigger
provisions against loan losses.
The bank, which makes half of its profit in South America,
said net interest income, a key measure of earnings on loans,
was 19.7 billion euros, 14 percent lower than a year ago and
below analysts forecasts of 19.9 billion euros in the period.
It made a net profit of 1.06 billion euros in the third
quarter alone, in line with forecasts and up from 122 million
euros a year ago.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)