MADRID, April 27 Banco Santander, the
euro zone's biggest bank, on Wednesday posted a 4.9 percent fall
in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, hit by a
deepening recession in Brazil, its second biggest market.
Santander, which makes the biggest chunk of its profit in
Britain and Brazil, reported net profit of 1.63 billion euros
($1.84 billion), beating analysts' forecasts of a 12.5 percent
decline in a Reuters poll.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus
deposit costs, was 7.62 billion euros, down 5.2 percent from a
year ago, mirroring pressure on margins experienced by other
Spanish banks.
($1 = 0.8850 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado)