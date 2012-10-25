* Q3 net profit drops to 100 mln euros vs 1.8 bln yr ago
* 90 pct of property writedowns completed
* Would welcome a Spanish request for full bailout
* UK IPO still on cards, waiting for better market
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Oct 25 Santander, Spain's
biggest bank, urged the government to seek an international
bailout to reduce borrowing costs for struggling lenders, as
writedowns on bad property investments almost wiped out its
third-quarter profit.
Santander, the euro zone's largest bank by market
capitalisation, has weathered Spain's property market crash and
sovereign debt crisis better than rivals because it makes less
than a fifth of its profit in the country after years of
expansion abroad into regions like Latin America.
However, its shares and funding costs have suffered as
Spain, after agreeing a credit line from the European Union
worth up to 100 billion euros ($130 billion) to rescue its
banks, drags its feet on requesting a full bailout.
"A situation in which the Treasury funding is being helped
by contingency credit lines offered by any international body
will produce a fall in the sovereign debt risk premium and, as a
consequence, a fall in banks' risk premium," chief executive
Alfredo Saenz told analysts on Thursday.
Santander passed an independent audit of the country's banks
with flying colours in September, meaning it will not be among
lenders receiving funds from the European credit line. Yet
credit ratings agency Moody's rates the bank just two notches
above junk - one rank higher than the sovereign.
"Short term, the stock's performance continues to be driven
by investors' sentiment towards the sovereign," said Antonio
Ramirez at broker KBW.
Saenz said Santander's holdings of Spanish sovereign debt
were 30 billion euros at end-September, down from 35 billion at
end-June, due to maturing positions, adding the bank was happy
with these levels.
Santander shares have underperformed European peers
this year. They were little changed in Thursday trade.
BAD LOANS SPREADING
Santander said its third-quarter net profit plunged to just
100 million euros from 1.8 billion euros in the same period last
year, hit by writedowns on bad property investments.
The group said it had completed 90 percent of
government-enforced writedowns on toxic real estate assets after
absorbing 5 billion euros of losses in the first nine months of
the year.
Other banks are also hurting from the balance sheet
clean-up, which the government hopes will restore confidence and
free up credit for households and businesses in a deep
recession.
Sabadell on Thursday reported a 56 percent drop in
nine-month earnings, also hit by writedowns.
But bad loans have spread beyond the real estate sector in
Spain as more people default on their debts, with a quarter of
the workforce out of a job..
Santander's loans in arrears as a percentage of total loans
rose to 6.38 percent in Spain from 5.98 percent at end-June,
which - while well below the national average - shows an
accelerating trend.
"(The rate is) probably still far from peaking given rising
unemployment and increasingly cash-strapped local businesses,"
said Flemming Barton, an analyst at CM Capital Markets.
While benefiting from its international footprint,
Santander's earnings in Brazil - about a quarter of the total -
have waned following a sharp slowdown in the economy there which
has prompted its government to roll out stimulus measures.
Fresh from a $4 billion September stock market flotation of
its Mexican subsidiary, Santander was able to use funds from
this operation to increase its core Tier 1 capital - a key
measure of financial strength - to 10.4 percent despite real
estate writedowns in Spain.
"They have shown they can strengthen capital and still take
the provisions," said Daragh Quinn, an analyst at Nomura bank.
In Britain, Santander wrote off 52 million pounds ($83
million) of costs incurred during its abandoned purchase of 316
branches from Royal Bank of Scotland.
Saenz said a long-awaited listing of the British subsidiary
was still on hold, waiting for better market conditions.