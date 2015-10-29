* Q3 net profit up 4.7 pct year-on-year
* Meets forecasts, though falling currencies drag
* Brazil in focus amid recession, falling real
* Shares down 3 percent
(Adds comments on Brazil from conference call)
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Oct 29 The drop in the Brazilian real
and other Latin American currencies weighed on Santander's
third-quarter earnings, highlighting potential pitfalls
for the euro zone's biggest bank as it aims to increase returns.
Income from other key markets, including the United Kingdom,
helped Santander counter the currency hit to an extent, and the
bank said on Thursday group net profit rose nearly 5 percent on
the same period last year, though it fell quarter-on-quarter.
Santander relies on Brazil for about a fifth of its
earnings, but the country's economy has slumped into its worst
recession in nearly three decades and the bank's unit there now
contributes less to profit than its UK business.
Recurring net income in Brazil in local currency terms beat
expectations, and Santander's bad debts ratio, when measured as
defaults of 90 days or more, was flat quarter-on-quarter.
Santander Chief Executive Jose Antonio Alvarez said the
soured loan ratio could worsen, however, even as the bank tries
to focus on customers less likely to struggle with payments.
"The asset quality trends are very challenging in Brazil but
we feel comfortable that due to the changing mix (of our
business) we will be able to handle it well," Alvarez told an
investor conference call.
Worries about Brazil come as Santander's executive
chairwoman Ana Botin looks to bolster profits over the next
three years, as well as lift dividend payouts, based on a
strategy of lending more and better retaining customers.
The bank's shares have fallen around 18 percent since the
third quarter started in July, underperforming rival BBVA
which relies more on Mexico for Latin American income
and which registered a 7 percent share price drop in that
period. BBVA reports third-quarter results on Friday.
Santander's shares were down 2.9 percent to 5 euros at 1138
GMT, within a European banks index down 1.8 percent.
CAPITAL IN FOCUS
Santander said it was on track to meet its profitability
targets, which include a return on tangible equity of 13 percent
by 2018. The ratio dipped to 11.3 percent in the third quarter.
It also believes it can get its core capital adequacy ratio,
when measured under the strictest "fully-loaded" criteria, to 10
percent by year-end. It stood at 9.85 percent at the end of
September, marginally up from June, though still short of many
European peers and the bank's 11 percent target for 2018.
"Capital was a disappointment," Deutsche Bank analyst Raoul
Leonard said in a note to clients.
Santander resorted to selling new shares in January to
bolster capital, a move it wants to avoid repeating.
Overall at the group, net profit was in line with forecasts
at 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in July-September. That was
higher than a year ago, but down 1.7 percent from April-June.
Net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus
deposit costs, was 8 billion euros, up nearly 7 percent on a
year earlier, though down almost 4 percent from the second
quarter.
Strong competition to lend in Santander's Spanish home has
eaten into margins, and in its UK unit combined earnings from
fees and NII were also down slightly quarter on quarter.
Alvarez said fierce rivalry between Spanish banks was likely
to continue, though he said lending rates would no longer fall
as sharply as they had.
($1 = 0.9146 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mark Potter)