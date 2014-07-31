MADRID, July 31 The euro zone's biggest bank
Santander on Thursday posted a 38 percent jump in
second-quarter net profit from a year ago, beating forecasts as
provisions against soured debts fell.
Santander's net income in the period was 1.45 billion euros
($1.94 billion), compared to the 1.38 billion euros expected in
a Reuters poll. That took first half net income
to 2.76 billion euros, up 22 percent from a year ago.
The bank, which makes most of its money outside its Spanish
home market in regions such as Latin America, said net interest
income in the quarter, or earnings from loans minus funding
costs, was 7.37 billion euros, also above forecasts.
($1 = 0.7464 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)