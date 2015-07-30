MADRID, July 30 Santander, the euro
zone's biggest bank, on Thursday posted an 18 percent rise in
second quarter net profit from a year ago, helped by rising
revenues in Britain and the United States.
Santander's profit came in at 1.71 billion euros ($1.88
billion) in the period, slightly below forecasts for a 1.77
billion. The profit did not include a 835 million-euro gain in
Brazil, after Santander reversed charges it set aside in case it
was penalised by a tax ruling there.
Net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit
costs, rose 12 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier
to 8.3 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)