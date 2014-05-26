(Adds Santander Brasil "no comment" and Santander Brasil share
RIO DE JANEIRO May 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA
, the Brazilian unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA
, will only invest in new projects if they can deliver a
minimum 20 percent return on capital, the Valor Economico
newspaper reported on Monday.
The minimum return target applies to everything the bank
does, from the purchase of new units to the opening of branches,
Valor said, citing Santander Brasil Chief Executive Jesus
Zabalza, who took office last June.
Zabalza plans to focus Santander Brasil's capital on three
areas: agriculture, secured personal loans, and increasing the
number and size of businesses that use the bank to handle credit
and debit-card transactions, the paper reported.
Zabalza is trying to improve the bank's performance after
reporting an 11.2 percent recurring return on equity in the
first quarter of 2013, well below Zabalza's target, Valor said.
The bank is also trying to reverse a decline in its share of the
Brazilian credit market, which shrank to 8.5 percent at the end
of 2013 from 10.9 percent in 2009.
Units of Spain's Santander Group own 75 percent of Santander
Brasil, according to Santander Brasil's website.
Santander Brasil preferred shares fell one centavo to 0.14
reais in late morning trading in Sao Paulo.
Santander Brasil officials declined to comment, according to
a statement from the company's press office in Sao Paulo.
