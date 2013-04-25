MADRID, April 25 Spanish bank Santander on Thursday said it was in talks with potential buyers over the sale of a stake of its unit Santander Asset Management, which manages 153 billion euros ($199 billion) of assets from pension funds to real estate.

"We can confirm that we are in talks with potential buyers," Santander Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Saenz said at a press conference, adding that the talks were at an early stage.

The euro zone's biggest bank posted a 25.9 percent drop in net profit from a year ago to 1.205 billion euros ($1.57 billion) earlier on Thursday, missing analyst forecasts. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)