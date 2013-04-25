BRIEF-Alden issues statement in response to Fred's announced board changes
MADRID, April 25 Spanish bank Santander on Thursday said it was in talks with potential buyers over the sale of a stake of its unit Santander Asset Management, which manages 153 billion euros ($199 billion) of assets from pension funds to real estate.
"We can confirm that we are in talks with potential buyers," Santander Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Saenz said at a press conference, adding that the talks were at an early stage.
The euro zone's biggest bank posted a 25.9 percent drop in net profit from a year ago to 1.205 billion euros ($1.57 billion) earlier on Thursday, missing analyst forecasts. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
NEW YORK, March 8 Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund, a spokesman for the fund manager said on Wednesday.
BOSTON, March 8 Billionaire investor David Tepper, whose views on markets and stocks are closely watched by other money managers, said on Wednesday he bought shares of Snap Inc in its initial public offering, sold some, and would buy again if the price dropped.