LONDON, Aug 21 (IFR) - Santander International Debt SA, guaranteed by Banco Santander, has mandated CA CIB, Deutsche Bank, Natixis and Santander for a new two-year senior unsecured bond issue.

The deal is expected to be rated Baa2/A-/BBB+, and will be priced later today. Initial price thoughts have been set at 395bp area over mid-swaps. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy)