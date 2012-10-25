MADRID Oct 25 Spanish bank Santander said on Thursday it was happy with its current levels of Spanish sovereign debt holdings, which fell to 30 billion euros ($39 billion) at end September from 35 billion euros at end June due to maturing positions.

"We are at the level where we want to be in terms of paper," Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Saenz told reporters at a press conference.

($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)