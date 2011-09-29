BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
MADRID, Sept 29 Spain's Santander is targeting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in gross income of 6 percent between 2011 and 2013, the bank said in a presentation as part of a two-day investor and analyst conference in London. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's finance minister said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will understake a cost-benefit analysis of debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at reducing the risks of house price growth.
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage: