MADRID, Sept 23 Spain's Santander said
on Wednesday it aimed to keep increasing its capital levels and
that it was looking to reach a return on tangible equity ratio
of around 13 percent by 2018 as it gave a longer-term outlook
for the business.
Santander aims to have a core capital ratio of over 11
percent by 2018 under the strictest "fully-loaded" international
criteria, according to a presentation by Chairwoman Ana Botin to
investors in London.
Its "fully-loaded" core capital ratio stood at 9.83 percent
at the end of June. Santander had previously said it aimed for a
return on tangible equity - a measure of profitability - of
12-14 percent by 2017.
